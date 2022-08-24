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Ukraine's Next "Wonder Weapon" - US Anti-Radar Missiles
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87 views • August 24, 2022

Russia has claimed and the Pentagon has confirmed that the US has sent Ukraine AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) for targeting Russian radars used for air defense and counter battery operations.

While the Pentagon and the Western media have once against hyped the impact of these missiles, the truth is even under ideal conditions they are difficult and dangerous to use - and Ukraine is using them under the least ideal conditions.

References:

Business Insider - The US has been quietly giving Ukraine radar-hunting missiles that could really be a problem for Russia:
https://www.businessinsider.com/us-quietly-gives-ukraine-anti-radar-missiles-to-fight-russia-2022-8
The Drive - Ukrainian MiG-29s Are Firing AGM-88 Anti-Radiation Missiles:
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/ukrainian-mig-29s-are-firing-agm-88-anti-radiation-missiles
The Drive - New Evidence Of AGM-88 Anti-Radiation Missile Use By Ukraine Emerges:
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/new-evidence-of-agm-88-anti-radiation-missile-use-by-ukraine-emerge
The Drive - How Ukraine Could’ve Quickly Put AGM-88 Anti-Radiation Missiles To Use:
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/how-ukraine-couldve-quickly-put-agm-88-anti-radiation-missiles-to-use
CSIS - Russian Air and Missile Defense:
https://missilethreat.csis.org/system/russian-air-defense/
Air Force Magazine - The Weasels at War (1991):
https://www.airforcemag.com/article/0791weasels/#:~:text=The%20Wild%20Weasels%20of%20the,to%20the%20mixed-force%20Weasels.
Air Force Magazine - Take It Down! The Wild Weasels in Vietnam (2010, another description of how difficult SEAD missions were and how ambiguous their success was):
https://www.airforcemag.com/article/0710weasels/
The Aviationist - Here’s how an F-16 Wild Weasel pilot earned the Silver Star decoration during Operation Allied Force:
https://theaviationist.com/2016/04/20/heres-how-an-f-16-wild-weasel-pilot-earned-the-silver-star-decoration-during-operation-allied-force/
Conference Paper - Assessment of Iraq's Air Defense System in the Iraqi Freedom Operation (2019):
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341310171_Assessment_of_Iraq's_Air_Defense_System_in_the_Iraqi_Freedom_Operation

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Keywords
usaukraineharmagm-88high-speed anti-radiation missiles
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