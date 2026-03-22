Resurrection as the Authentic Core of Christianity: A Critical Examination Across Historical Phases and Doctrinal Developments

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The resurrection of Jesus is presented as the core event that proved his messianic identity and transformed early followers' faith, fulfilling prophecy and offering hope for eternal life. While affirmed across Christianity, it is typically interpreted through later Pauline doctrines like substitutionary atonement, with no major group centering solely on the resurrection without such additions.
Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/resurrection-as-the-authentic-core
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