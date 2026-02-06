Beyond the Headlines: The Darkest Claims in the Latest Epstein Dump

Sean Morgan delves into one of the most disturbing and bizarre documents to surface from the latest Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice. The report focuses on a purported letter from an "Esther Cohen," detailing a shocking "fertility ritual" on Little Saint James Island involving a "large turkey baster" and Epstein's semen.





The letter goes further, alleging an exchange of a "pint of Mormon blood" each week from a daughter in return for favors like a house and college admissions. Morgan analyzes why this graphic document has been overlooked by mainstream coverage, which focuses on higher-profile names, and explores the unsettling questions it raises about Epstein's motives, the use of blood, and the nature of the operations on his island.

