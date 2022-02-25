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America's Top 3 Goals
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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133 views • February 25, 2022
Hierarchy Of Concern
* What’s happening in Ukraine, whatever its scale (and it’s not totally clear right now), is a tragedy.
* The question is: how should America respond?
* The usual liars are leveraging this for partisan political gain.
* The MSM are contemptible.
* There is too much else going on that actually matters.
* The main thing in any crisis is deciding what’s most important.
* Here are our top three goals now:
1. Avoid a full-scale war.
2. Keep the energy flowing.
3. Protect the U.S. dollar.

Do Sanctions Work?
* They give Russia and many other countries a strong incentive to dump the U.S. $.
* Last summer, Russia responded to sanctions by completely removing the U.S. $ from its sovereign wealth fund.
* Russia’s Central Bank Governor has also raised their gold reserves to 2,300 metric tonnes (giving them the highest gold-to-GDP ratio of any major economy, while their debt-to-GDP ratio remains trivial).
* China noticed; and understands exactly how this works.
* At the end of this conflict (whenever that is), if countries see the Chinese yuan as a stronger and more stable currency than the U.S. $, we will have lost more than we realize.

p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — e.g. white hats taking down the Khazarian cabal’s stronghold there?
The full version of this segment is linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298767138001
Keywords
fake newslibertyvladimir putinpropagandatucker carlsonjoe bidengoldmainstream mediasilvernatogross domestic productgaslightingkhazariaprecious metalsbullionmanufactured crisisreserve currencybiden crime familyelvira nabiullinabidenflation
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