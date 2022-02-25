America's Top 3 Goals

Hierarchy Of Concern* What’s happening in Ukraine, whatever its scale (and it’s not totally clear right now), is a tragedy.* The question is: how should America respond?* The usual liars are leveraging this for partisan political gain.* The MSM are contemptible.* There is too much else going on that actually matters.* The main thing in any crisis is deciding what’s most important.* Here are our top three goals now:1. Avoid a full-scale war.2. Keep the energy flowing.3. Protect the U.S. dollar.Do Sanctions Work?* They give Russia and many other countries a strong incentive to dump the U.S. $.* Last summer, Russia responded to sanctions by completely removing the U.S. $ from its sovereign wealth fund.* Russia’s Central Bank Governor has also raised their gold reserves to 2,300 metric tonnes (giving them the highest gold-to-GDP ratio of any major economy, while their debt-to-GDP ratio remains trivial).* China noticed; and understands exactly how this works.* At the end of this conflict (whenever that is), if countries see the Chinese yuan as a stronger and more stable currency than the U.S. $, we will have lost more than we realize.p.s. What if this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — e.g. white hats taking down the Khazarian cabal’s stronghold there?The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 February 2022