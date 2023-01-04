Situation Update, Jan 2, 2023 - 23 SKILLS you'll need to make it through 2023

0:00 Intro

4:12 Important News

14:33 Economic News

36:50 23 SKILLS

- 2023 will be a year of DOOM but only for the ignorant and unprepared

- With knowledge and skills, we can survive and navigate what's coming

- China shifting corn purchases to Brazil as US builds microchip factories

- China and USA both preparing for global war

- Russia preparing for major offensive against Ukraine

- The home price bubble has burst and prices are plummeting

- Many people still living in denial that the era of easy money (and cheap stuff) is over

- France has shuttered half its nuclear power plants, and energy rationing may begin soon

- Black-eyed peas and corn bread for the New Year

- 15 million Americans set to lose health insurance coverage as covid emergency expires

- New telemedicine options emerging in 2023

- Critical skills for making it through 2023 (full list)

- Why mental flexibility will be key to survival

- Home chemistry and making your own cleaning supplies

- The importance of FRUGALITY and de-leveraging your finances

