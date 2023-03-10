How To Ruin a Revival

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Revivals are messy. They aren't safe...but then again...they weren't meant to be! (Watch this video at your own risk.)
Link to home fellowship site: https://www.house2house.com
Letters to 7 Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otg5_l7qWI0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3
Fallen Angels video:https://youtu.be/4kLGBYrVgXY
Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw
Sign of the Dragon video:https://youtu.be/AlzXU0fGIn0
Understanding ‘Time’ in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link
“In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
Link to my Revelation 12 Video: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU
Revelation 12 Sign (under 5 min.) :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSqPiR2EK2s
6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o
“When will believers become immortal?”: https://youtu.be/ybxu_Gk7b70
The Inheritance: https://youtu.be/ROKS6SwjgBE
Resurrection: https://youtu.be/MMQ_dm8NFOU
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Daniel series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yCCgsyukzPY&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_GlxVyUYSV923tfz0i-Xdv
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk