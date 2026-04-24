Iran doesn’t trust US, is bracing to ‘defend & counter’ - Karen Kwiatowski, Ex-AF Lt. Colonel

Iran doesn’t trust US, is bracing to ‘defend & counter’ -Ex-AF officer

Iran is “maintaining readiness for something,” considering the US aircraft carrier strike groups amassed in the Middle East, says retired US Air Force Lt. Colonel Karen Kwiatowski.

💬 “I think Iran doesn't trust the US, and who really could trust them. I mean, we're not trustworthy,” she says.

She points to reports of Trump’s recent temper tantrums, and adds:

🗣 “I think that there's some unpredictability and I think the Iranians are definitely preparing to have to defend and counter what might be coming here this weekend.”

Adding:

Digital land data grab? Palantir clinches no-bid $300M USDA deal

Palantir—the CIA-linked data-mining outfit – just signed a contract with the USDA under the PR-friendly banner of “safeguarding the food supply.”

The official explanation for the $300 million deal is that geopolitical chaos, trade wars with China, and fertilizer costs driven up by the conflict in Iran have left supply chains on life support

The USDA needs Palantir’s AI to:

➡️ Consolidate USDA agricultural data under an AI‑driven system (building on the existing “Landmark” platform)

➡️ Support the “One Farmer, One File” initiative, aimed at streamlining applications, payments, and risk‑monitoring for farmers while improving supply‑chain resilience

This creates a single, unified digital record for every US farmer.

Advocacy groups are warning what it actually means: a sprawling digital dragnet over America’s farmland.

🗣 Critics label the no-bid contract a quiet power grab that places private control over US agricultural data in the hands of a stalker company that gorges on data and bulldozes privacy.

The contract arrives just as the USDA pushes aggressively into gene-edited crops that don’t require old-school GMO labels.

Hence, concerns that Palantir’s “farm security” framing masks a broader globalist agenda.





👍 @geopolitics_prime