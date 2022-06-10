FINAL HOUR 1161 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM

These are the last of the last days! GET SAVED NOW! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP!!!

--- School Announces Child Brain Microchips --- Tranny Prime Minister --- stonehenge Hoax --- Pfizer deathjab with bluetooth nanochip for your pleasure ---- Count The Number of the Beast ---- WORDS OF TRUTH ---- 6-000 Years from THE THIRD DAY --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity exposed) --- know Jesus know love --- The Holy Spirit in action.

https://markekawamai.com/

https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/

https://rumble.com/user/MarkEkawamai





USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED JUNE 5TH 2022*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/

rumble - Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

bitchute - alanthier001:

BitChute - Mr. K F - Never Give Up: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QG31JFXWcLEU/https://www.bitchute.com/profile/FHriTXC7bgij/

BitChute - Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O1FQeegNtvEP/

Youtube - STEVE FLETCHER 222: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A

bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/

Youtube - Jesus Final Warnings: https://www.youtube.com/user/ca7698/videos

Youtube - KingFrostmare: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2Ug_at-Omqpt6HerLJOWyQ

Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw

Youtube - Mark Hemans:https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkHemans

If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.

Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.

SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)

Dear Jesus,

I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins

I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life

and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.

I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.

Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.

Amen!







