Is Justice Amy Coney Barrett Compromised?

Justice Samuel Alito was "shocked" by the ruling from the Supreme Court that forces the federal government to pay out billions of dollars in "aid" through USAID to foreign interests. Many Americans echo Justice Alito's sentiment.

All three of the leftist justices joined the ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts was a question mark but answered the question in the ruling by joining it. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was the "surprise" for many of us because she sided against the will of the American people and more importantly against the Constitution.

Is she compromised? It's a question that I ask with all earnestness because I just don't know. I posed the question on X shortly after the ruling, "Did someone get to Amy Coney Barrett or is she just stupid?"

