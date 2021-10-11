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Majority Dying Had The Shot · Oct 11, 2021
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470 views • October 12, 2021
Bowne Report
Despite the fact that the majority of people worldwide are dying from the covid vaccine shots. The tyranny is stamping its boot on the face of humanity forever and without any major setbacks to its clear eugenicist operation. A UC Director Of Medical Ethics was placed on investigative leave for challenging the vaccine mandates. As Pfizer has announced, just as Dr. Fauci said recently, they are coming for our children. Meanwhile more and more law enforcement are refusing to unleash the mandates of pure evil.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6164523d1648ca3e25f51098
Despite the fact that the majority of people worldwide are dying from the covid vaccine shots. The tyranny is stamping its boot on the face of humanity forever and without any major setbacks to its clear eugenicist operation. A UC Director Of Medical Ethics was placed on investigative leave for challenging the vaccine mandates. As Pfizer has announced, just as Dr. Fauci said recently, they are coming for our children. Meanwhile more and more law enforcement are refusing to unleash the mandates of pure evil.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6164523d1648ca3e25f51098
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