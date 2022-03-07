THE TRUTH ABOUT THE UKRAINE WAR - HARRY VOX

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Nothing is ever as it appears. And nothing is accidental - if it happens, it was made to happen. Powerful forces are in the background as always cashing in on our collective human suffering. In Ukraine everything is going as planned - by the Jewish banking cartels.
A high quality version of this video for reporting purposes is uploaded to here: https://odysee.com/@Harry-Vox:d/ukraine_war_harry_vox:4