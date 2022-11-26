Volkswagen Decides To Pull All Advertising From Twitter Because They Don't Like Elon Musk!

Volkswagen has decided to pull all of its advertising from Twitter. One of the statements that they have made is that Elon Musk is ruining the company. They have called his leadership destructive to the company. I on the other hand disagree completely. I think he's in a wonderful job especially cleaning out 5000 + left wing, that's fools that were just collecting paychecks doing nothing but destroying the platform on their own. Volkswagen has not thought through their ridiculous strategy. Millennials don't really care about any other platform except for Twitter and Tik-Tok so there's going to be nowhere else for Volkswagen to advertise aside from continuing to run ads on network television which are failing miserably. Remember what I said? Get woke go broke! Maybe I'll buy a Tesla now.





