CHELSEA HANDLER COMPLAINS EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE WRECKED HER

Trump-Hating Garbage ‘Comedian’ Chelsea Handler Says She Feels Sick and Went ‘Deaf in One Ear’ After Getting Second Moderna JabTrump-hating trash ‘comedian’ Chelsea Handler said she got really sick and ‘went deaf in one ear’ after getting her second dose of the Moderna vaccine.“Ok, so I got my second shot of Moderna today and I feel really sick and it’s only been four hours and I’m deaf in one ear,” Handler said while putting her hand to her ear in a video posted to her Instagram page on Thursday.Handler nervously asked her Instagram followers if they had experienced the same side effects after getting the Covid jab.“I thought I was gonna get sick tomorrow…but I feel sick. Did this happen to other people? Please tell me,” she said.The Big Tech overlords are censoring and deleting information and videos critical of the experimental Covid vaccine.The Communists at YouTube deleted a viral video of Dr. Cole explaining the dangers of the Covid vaccine.Dr. Ryan Cole, owner and operator of Cole Diagnostics, has been very outspoken against the Covid lockdowns/quarantine and has warned about the mRNA vaccine.The Idaho doctor on Wednesday said he is not anti-vaccine but he warned against the experimental Covid jabs.“We’ve seen more deaths from this shot than all vaccines in the last 20 years combined — and that’s just in the first 4 to 5 months,” he said during an appearance on Rose Unplugged 1320 WJAS.Dr. Cole said he saw a study that said 3% of injuries from the Covid vaccine will be permanent: “If you figure 100 million people got the shots, that’s 3 million with a permanent injury.”Was Chelsea Handler aware of the risks before she got her Covid jab?