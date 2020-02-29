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Leaked Footage Iran digging Massive Graves for CoronaVirus Victims!!
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435 views • February 29, 2020
Leaked Footage in Iran shows a huge hole is dug, that looks like a mass grave near a residential area in Rasht. Other reports of Hospitals running out of soup & gloves!
As the Persian people try to be up-living helping another giving out free mask & singing. BUT this coronavirus is still spreading!
#CoronavirusIran #CoronaVirusUpdates #IranCorona
As the Persian people try to be up-living helping another giving out free mask & singing. BUT this coronavirus is still spreading!
#CoronavirusIran #CoronaVirusUpdates #IranCorona
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