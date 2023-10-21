Create New Account
Bill Maher Unloads on America's Broken College System
American Patriots God Country
Published 13 hours ago

"I have one piece of advice for the youth of America: Don't go to college."

"And if you absolutely have to go, don't go to an elite college. Because as recent events have shown, it just makes you stupid."

"If ignorance is a disease, Harvard is the Wuhan wet market."

"Elite schools should no longer be called elite. Just say expensive."

