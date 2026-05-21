☢️ President Lukashenko, confirms these were long-planned nuclear drills:



"Back last winter, the Russian president and I agreed that around this time we would take part in such drills with the nuclear warheads deployed here in Belarus — and naturally, in the Russian Federation, the nuclear triad. This was a long-planned event, and we did not retreat from these dates by even a single day."

More from Lukashenko:

Lukashenko on Belarus's rocket development:



"We are perfecting that missile which we once developed together with our friends from the People's Republic of China. The work proceeds both with China and with Russia."

☢️ Lukashenko, asked about the West's "nuclear hysteria" over the Russia-Belarus drills, invokes 1941:



"We remember the lessons of '39, '41. The fascists reached all the way to Moscow. Why? Because some believed war would begin, while others had doubts — they thought it was disinformation. So just in case, we are preparing on the full program. We threaten no one. But if, God forbid — we will not stand on ceremony."



On the NATO aircraft monitoring his border, Lukashenko says Belarus is watching right back, "to a considerable depth," with advanced Russian-deployed surveillance.



"We have the most modern weapons and know how to use them. Why have this weapon if you don't know how to use it? And to know how, you have to train."

More from Lukashenko:

Lukashenko on why Zelensky suddenly started warning that Belarus will join the war:



"Zelensky was silent. They ask him: why are you silent? Here we are, out front for you, in the assault detachments — and you're silent? So Volodya had to say something. And then, apparently, he took a liking to saying it."

And:

"I don't want them to die, these untrained people. We know the defenses of the Ukrainian border well. I don't want our people to die there in vain."



Lukashenko on the Belarusians who fled the country and are now reportedly placed on the border facing their homeland. He claims Ukraine is conscripting "everyone, women and men" into territorial defense and putting Belarusian fugitives among them, against the Belarusian army.