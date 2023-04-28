España abril 2023 => vil ataque a la propiedad privada: se aprueba la Ley comunista de la Vivienda

SE HA APROBADO LA LEY DE VIVIENDA DE PODEMOS, BILDU Y ERC APOYADA POR EL PSOE.
Podemos, partido comunista y Bildu, el brazo político de la banda terrorista ETA.
Cuando sangrientos terroristas dictan leyes lo mejor que puedes hacer es...
Irte de España
Extracto del video del canal de YouTube “Un abogado contra la Demagogia” https://youtu.be/3vF0fNbxHJs
