High blood pressure useful pregnancy advice
Greekinsider
Published 17 hours ago

High blood pressure-hypertension is a very common and invisible problem that can damage your heart, brain, and kidneys, and cause heart attacks and stroke. This video shows the key steps you can take to maintain your health and keep your blood pressure in a normal range.

In pregnant women, high blood pressure may be a sign of pre-eclampsia and can also result in a baby being born too soon or too small. Measuring blood pressure may seem like a simple skill that any health provider should know how to do correctly, but there are many fine points that can improve the accuracy. This educational video covers what blood pressure numbers mean and demonstrates the fine points of checking blood pressure accurately.

