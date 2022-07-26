General Jack Keane Warns That We Are Getting Into a Much More Dangerous Moment

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https://gnews.org/post/pzle8347
07/25/2022 General Jack Keane assesses the threats of a more aggressive CCP and weighs US strategic options for combating the CCP as well as defending Taiwan. Keane predicts that the CCP is getting closer to making a military move on Taiwan, he warns that we are getting into a much more dangerous moment