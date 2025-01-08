Raymond Quattlebaum passionate poet of inspiration and the essence of life through poetry

https://a.co/d/iBEYCmW

00:00 Introduction

00:43 Raymond's Inspiration

02:04 Book Journey

03:57 Favorite Poem

07:51 Public Readings

09:41 Poetry Impact

11:03 Future Plans

12:09 Conclusion





So here it is, the book called Poetry In Motion. Poetry is life in Motion, Motion is the Poetry of Life, spinning at a vibration so magnificent, a vision for the world to see. Here, at last, is a book, the Chapters of Poetry In Motion, as we express ourselves through life. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what can you say for a mental visualization? Yes, life is a stage, and we all play a part, but what part do you play in the great scheme of life? As we know, to be a part, you must play a part in the great circle of life and beauty. This book is designed to bring to the reader life in the passage as we know it, the miracle of who we are, Poetry In Motion! Life in the Presence of God!





Join Yaya Diamond as she interviews Raymond, a passionate poet discussing his inspiration, books, and the essence of life through poetry. Share your thoughts in the comments!

