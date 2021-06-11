SN1119: Cyber Pandemic, Poison Hesitancy & The Hour of Need | Factions Of Freedom

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Like it our not, they're moving full steam ahead with their agendas. The stage for open world government is being set right now, whereas before the pandemic, the idea of centralized control of the world was a preposterous idea. These days, we embrace the very notion of abdicating our hard-fought rights for the illusion of temporary security.
The pandemic has unleashed Pandora's box of tyranny upon the planet, and in this empire of lies they're trying to build, truth becomes their kryptonite. Fauci, Wuhan, Gates and China have all been exposed in their collusive roles of usurping the world's peace. In the vacuum of that peace is where we'll find our purpose.
The hour of need is upon us while the drums of war beat behind us. With the externalization of their hierarchy coming into fruition, it's upon us to recognize our own and build appropriately in response. How we face this hybrid year, recovering and exposing, will dictate the severity of our future. This is why all we have is the fight, and moving forward.
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