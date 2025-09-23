CHARLIE KIRK BALLISTICS DUMMY TESTS 🎯 PHYSICS DON'T LIE❗

Several tests of Ballistic Dummies, a deer and several objects showing what a .30-06 round is capable of. Trying to get a sense of the ballistics and characteristics of a .30-06 round, and why so many people are saying it is unlikely a .30-06 was used to shoot Charlie Kirk. None of these tests are a 100% representation of the rifle and angle that Tyler Robinson had on Charlie Kirk, but I feel it still gives a very accurate feel to why there should have been a much more devastating wound than the one we see. Is the FBI lying about Charlie Kirk? Take a look at the various .30-06 ballistics tests and judge for yourself.





If this video goes to 10k views, I will buy or make my own ballistics dummy and we will re create the shot, distance, and angle of the assassination and see for ourselves what exactly happens! #charliekirk #ballisticsdummy #ballistics #.30-06 #3006





