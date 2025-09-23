CHARLIE KIRK BALLISTICS DUMMY TESTS 🎯 PHYSICS DON'T LIE❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Several tests of Ballistic Dummies, a deer and several objects showing what a .30-06 round is capable of. Trying to get a sense of the ballistics and characteristics of a .30-06 round, and why so many people are saying it is unlikely a .30-06 was used to shoot Charlie Kirk. None of these tests are a 100% representation of the rifle and angle that Tyler Robinson had on Charlie Kirk, but I feel it still gives a very accurate feel to why there should have been a much more devastating wound than the one we see. Is the FBI lying about Charlie Kirk? Take a look at the various .30-06 ballistics tests and judge for yourself.
If this video goes to 10k views, I will buy or make my own ballistics dummy and we will re create the shot, distance, and angle of the assassination and see for ourselves what exactly happens! #charliekirk #ballisticsdummy #ballistics #.30-06 #3006
Videos used:
.30-06 vs 5.56 https://www.youtube.com/shorts/eAqTANdsn9w
Hickok45 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QCO5UA56Gw
Deer hunting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=769IcPgq_TQ
Clavicle bone test https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKlqkAMqQJY
Ballistics dummy test https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWrXWS-tNVs
Ballistic dummy head https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFjWC6EP4wc