BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHARLIE KIRK BALLISTICS DUMMY TESTS 🎯 PHYSICS DON'T LIE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
137 views • 1 day ago

Several tests of Ballistic Dummies, a deer and several objects showing what a .30-06 round is capable of. Trying to get a sense of the ballistics and characteristics of a .30-06 round, and why so many people are saying it is unlikely a .30-06 was used to shoot Charlie Kirk. None of these tests are a 100% representation of the rifle and angle that Tyler Robinson had on Charlie Kirk, but I feel it still gives a very accurate feel to why there should have been a much more devastating wound than the one we see. Is the FBI lying about Charlie Kirk? Take a look at the various .30-06 ballistics tests and judge for yourself.


If this video goes to 10k views, I will buy or make my own ballistics dummy and we will re create the shot, distance, and angle of the assassination and see for ourselves what exactly happens! #charliekirk #ballisticsdummy #ballistics #.30-06 #3006


Videos used:


.30-06 vs 5.56 https://www.youtube.com/shorts/eAqTANdsn9w


Hickok45 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QCO5UA56Gw


Deer hunting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=769IcPgq_TQ


Clavicle bone test https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKlqkAMqQJY


Ballistics dummy test https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWrXWS-tNVs


Ballistic dummy head https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFjWC6EP4wc


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE_Pzd-vKsM

Keywords
psyopcharlie kirk assassinationthe truth deskballistics dummy testsdistraction mediia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy