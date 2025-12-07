BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
COMEDIAN'S HEART DESTROYED BY DEATH JAB
**February 28, 2023**

Chelsea Handler Recalls Health Scare, Says She Developed Cardiomyopathy Due to Stress

The comedian was forced to cancel multiple shows on her Vaccinated & Horny Tour after she was hospitalized in February

https://peopleDOTcom/health/chelsea-handler-recalls-past-health-scare-says-she-developed-cardiomyopathy-due-to-stress/


**November 6, 2022**

Chelsea Handler

Vaccinated and Horny Tour

Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 3, 2022

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=_-AGoyn6wO8


**September 16, 2021, 5:07 PM**

Chelsea Handler

@chelseahandler

This is your reminder to get vaccinated.

https://x.com/chelseahandler/status/1438655892426162176

chelsea handlercomedianhandlerchelseacardiomyopathyvaccinated and horny tour
