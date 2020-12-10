© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MURDERED ? Brandy Vaughan Anti-Vaccination Activist Found Dead
Follow
18
Download MP3
Share
Report
5814 views • December 10, 2020
COVID-19 VACCINES WARNING- DANGEROUS / DEADLY. Brandy Vaughan was a well-known American anti-vaccination activist. She was known for her public stance against vaccination through “Learn the Risk ”, a nonprofit organization she founded in response to mandatory vaccine laws.
Vaughan didn’t have many posts on Instagram, but what she did post often revolved around her young son. It was her son who found her dead.
Vaughan didn’t have many posts on Instagram, but what she did post often revolved around her young son. It was her son who found her dead.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.