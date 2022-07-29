Don't Believe The Numbers

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Tax And Spend
* We were told our evacuation was a success.
* We were told our border was secure.
* We were told we wouldn’t catch COVID.
* We were told there wouldn’t be inflation.
* U.S. economy falls into recession.
* [Bidan] team: economy is ‘transitioning’.
* Dems want to spend our way out of recession; bribe Manchin with natural gas; disguise climate bill as inflation relief.
* None of this is going to stop inflation.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 July 2022