Don't Believe The Numbers

Tax And Spend

* We were told our evacuation was a success.

* We were told our border was secure.

* We were told we wouldn’t catch COVID.

* We were told there wouldn’t be inflation.

* U.S. economy falls into recession.

* [Bidan] team: economy is ‘transitioning’.

* Dems want to spend our way out of recession; bribe Manchin with natural gas; disguise climate bill as inflation relief.

* None of this is going to stop inflation.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 July 2022