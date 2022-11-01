Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 4 - Antediluvian Empires of False Gods

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Act 4 - Antediluvian Empires of False Gods
Beneath the heightened water levels and the mud floods of the post diluvian world, we find impossible megalithic structures and ancient empires standing as silent witnesses to the truth of our censored past.
*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*
Credits
Robert Sepehr's works
Trey Smith's Works
Bright Insights youtube channel
Rob Skiba’s Works
Hollywood’s Gods of Egypt
Watch the rest of this documentary here:
https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/
The Hidden War Series: https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/
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