ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 6/12/22 • Shock Videos Show Trans Grinding For Children ‘Family Friendly’ Pride Events Across Country

SHOCK VIDEOS SHOW TRANS GRINDING FOR CHILDREN IN ‘FAMILY FRIENDLY’ PRIDE EVENTS ACROSS COUNTRY

Washington D.C. Pride march showcases the depravity and twisted priorities of the left as America crumbles from Joe Biden's disastrous policies

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