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Global Alert News - #247 - Dane Wigington
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137 views • May 07, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday May 2, 2020.
In this weeks' broadcast, Dane hits it out of the park when covering the plethora of insane attacks the citizens of this planet are enduring. And it's all deliberately thrown at us as an attack on humanity...make no mistake!!! [They} want the world.
In this weeks' broadcast, Dane hits it out of the park when covering the plethora of insane attacks the citizens of this planet are enduring. And it's all deliberately thrown at us as an attack on humanity...make no mistake!!! [They} want the world.
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