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Dems' Calls for Violence Erupts as Rand Paul Attacked in the Street
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285 views • August 28, 2020
Alex Jones showcases top Democrats calling for their supporters to attack conservatives, as Rand Paul is attacked on the street for not saying Breonna Taylor's name after he wrote the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.
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http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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