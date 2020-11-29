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Attorney John J. Singleton: Strategies in Non-Compliance & Staying Open for Business During This Fake Pandemic
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53 views • November 29, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from John Singleton YouTube channel
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Original title: Your Business Avoiding Fake Pan de m ik -- Make your Biz a Fortress
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: https://privacyfight.com/
Original title: Your Business Avoiding Fake Pan de m ik -- Make your Biz a Fortress
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