Improve Energy & Brain Function, Naturally with Guest Tina Tauriello

Do you experience brain fog, extreme fatigue, or other health symptoms that your physician can’t diagnose? Our guest today recounts her remarkable health journey, which began with years of debilitating symptoms like brain fog, extreme fatigue, and even getting lost while driving. Despite seeing multiple specialists who dismissed her concerns as aging or “all in her head,” Tina found help at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center. After a comprehensive six-month program, Tina was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a life-changing revelation that ultimately led her to regain control of her health.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest Tina Tauriello as she shares her amazing transformation from wheelchair-bound and unable to care for her family to healthy, vibrant, and present for her family! They discuss the broader issue of how traditional medicines focus on symptom management rather than treating the root causes, and the financial and emotional toll of navigating chronic illness.

Hear Tina’s inspiring story of resilience and how personalized, natural healthcare can help overcome even the toughest health challenges.

