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2010 Disarming Israeli Jewish State of Israel Pirates amounts to being an "Operative of the Hamas Terror Regime - Ken O'Keefe
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19 views • August 01, 2020
After disarming 2 of 3 Israeli Commandoes on a Humanitarian Aid Ship (Mavi Marmara) in which 10 aid workers were murdered/executed, the 'Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) issue a PRESS RELEASE labelling Ken O'Keefe, the guy disarming Jewish State murderer's, as a "terrorist" who was traveling to Gaza to 'Form and train a commando unit for Hamas." 1984 much?
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