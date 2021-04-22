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The coming virus variance portrayed by authoritarians are bullshit: Dr. Mike Yeadon… vaccine passports will be the end of freedom!
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326 views • April 22, 2021
Dr. Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes the big experiment is well under way, and that the hypothesis it seeks to prove is as bold as it is terrible.
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