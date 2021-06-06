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CONSPIRACY CHIC: PERILS OF COMMUNISM-100 MILLION DEAD SO FAR
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80 views • June 06, 2021
THE JOB OF THE NEWLY ENSLAVED PEON IS TO USHER IN THE UTOPIA
BECAUSE OF A" TRANCENDENT MORAL CRITERIA."
NO-SUCCESSFUL UTOPIA ANYWHERE.
HOW ASTROTHEOLOGY APPLIES TO CYCLES OF CIVILIZATION AND BARBARISM/WAR.
PREVENTING THE GOLDEN AGE OF AQUARIUS.
23 COUNTRIES FAILED TO INSTITUTE THE COMMUNIST UTOPIA.
BECAUSE OF A" TRANCENDENT MORAL CRITERIA."
NO-SUCCESSFUL UTOPIA ANYWHERE.
HOW ASTROTHEOLOGY APPLIES TO CYCLES OF CIVILIZATION AND BARBARISM/WAR.
PREVENTING THE GOLDEN AGE OF AQUARIUS.
23 COUNTRIES FAILED TO INSTITUTE THE COMMUNIST UTOPIA.
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