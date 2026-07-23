Crypto YouTube Is Out of Control! 👉 4 Reasons Retail Is Walking Away

Crypto YouTube has become an absolute circus of endless hype, exaggerated thumbnails designed to manipulate emotion, ridiculous crypto price predictions, clickbait titles, billionaire Bitcoin treasury narratives, and prophetic “wealth transfer” crypto grifts built around coins and tokens that never seem to deliver.





In this video, I break down the absurdity of crypto YouTube and why investors need to separate real market analysis from fruitless entertainment, hype, and emotional manipulation.





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⚠️ DISCLAIMER – NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE:

• The information presented in this video is for educational and entertainment purposes only and is not financial advice.





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