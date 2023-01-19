Create New Account
The Gold Standard vs. Fiat Money: How the Transition Changed Everything
What is happening
Jan 19, 2023
 Jan 19, 2023
Once you understand the history of how the system was constructed and manipulated to benefit only a select few, it should be clear that you should not allow the government and central banks to control your money. Schedule your free precious metals consultation today and learn how to safeguard your assets and get them out of the system. Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 25+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. You can schedule a FREE strategy call through this link: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=DD01192023&month=2023-01

or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD01192023

Explore the evolution of money and the economy with this in-depth video. From the gold standard to fiat money and the creation of the Federal Reserve, we delve into the history of financial systems and their impact on society. We also examine the collapse of the housing market in 2008 and the role of derivatives in the financial crisis. Discover the potential consequences of central bank actions, including the concept of a "bail-in" and the effects of inflation on the economy. Plus, learn about the newest development in financial systems, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and the potential impact on privacy and control. 📖 Chapters:

0:00 Intro

1:12 Where Did It Start

2:50 The Transition

5:00 1933 - Roosevelt

8:55 Derivatives

13:03 Reg D and Yale Law Study

19:00 Bail-ins

21:40 Hyperinflation & Reset

28:54 Revaluation

30:24 Digital Currency

33:30 Gold 🔗

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-gold-standard-vs-fiat-money-how-the-transition-changed-everything/

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🔔Subscribe for critical info, strategies, and updates: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading

