The Gold Standard vs. Fiat Money: How the Transition Changed Everything

Jan 19, 2023

Explore the evolution of money and the economy with this in-depth video. From the gold standard to fiat money and the creation of the Federal Reserve, we delve into the history of financial systems and their impact on society. We also examine the collapse of the housing market in 2008 and the role of derivatives in the financial crisis. Discover the potential consequences of central bank actions, including the concept of a "bail-in" and the effects of inflation on the economy. Plus, learn about the newest development in financial systems, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and the potential impact on privacy and control. 📖 Chapters:

0:00 Intro

1:12 Where Did It Start

2:50 The Transition

5:00 1933 - Roosevelt

8:55 Derivatives

13:03 Reg D and Yale Law Study

19:00 Bail-ins

21:40 Hyperinflation & Reset

28:54 Revaluation

30:24 Digital Currency

33:30 Gold 🔗

