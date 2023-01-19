or by calling 877-410-1414. 🆓 Get a FREE guide on how to buy gold and silver: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=DD01192023
Explore the evolution of money and the economy with this in-depth video. From the gold standard to fiat money and the creation of the Federal Reserve, we delve into the history of financial systems and their impact on society. We also examine the collapse of the housing market in 2008 and the role of derivatives in the financial crisis. Discover the potential consequences of central bank actions, including the concept of a "bail-in" and the effects of inflation on the economy. Plus, learn about the newest development in financial systems, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and the potential impact on privacy and control. 📖 Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:12 Where Did It Start
2:50 The Transition
5:00 1933 - Roosevelt
8:55 Derivatives
13:03 Reg D and Yale Law Study
19:00 Bail-ins
21:40 Hyperinflation & Reset
28:54 Revaluation
30:24 Digital Currency
33:30 Gold 🔗
To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-gold-standard-vs-fiat-money-how-the-transition-changed-everything/
