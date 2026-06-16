Telegram's founder gives speech exposing the false deceptive claims of Starmer, Von der Lyer and the others

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VITAL: TELEGRAMs FOUNDER GIVES SPEECH EXPOSING THE FALSE DECEPTIVE CLAIMS OF STARMER, VON DER LYER AND THE OTHERS BEHIND THE ATTEMPT TO FRAUDULENTLY INSTALL A STASI LIKE SURVEILLANCE ONLINE "DIGITAL ID" GULAG.
Source @Robin Monotti + Cory Morningstar
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