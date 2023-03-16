Create New Account
OKLAHOMA "FALSE FLAG" EXPOSED!
62 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago |

WAKEUP! BILL & HILLY CLINTON WANTED TO DESTROY 1,000'S OF DOCUMENTS THAT WOULD INCRIMINATE THEM. THESE SECRET DOCS. WERE TRANSFERRED TO THE MURRAH BLDG. MONTHS BEFORE THE EXPLOSION. THE BUILDING WAS WIRED WITH C-4 EXPLOSIVES WEEKS BEFORE THE BLAST. THE RIDER TRUCK DID NOT HAVE ENOUGH EXPLOSIVE POWER TO BRING DOWN THE BUILDING. TIMOTHY V. ADMITTED HE WAS CIA AND HAD A MICROCHIP IN HIS BRAIN BEFORE HE WAS EXECUTED. HE TRULY WAS A PATSY JUST LIKE LEE HARVEY OSWALD OF THE JFK ASSASSINATION.  SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...

Keywords
militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
