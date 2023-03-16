OKLAHOMA "FALSE FLAG" EXPOSED!

WAKEUP! BILL & HILLY CLINTON WANTED TO DESTROY 1,000'S OF DOCUMENTS THAT WOULD INCRIMINATE THEM. THESE SECRET DOCS. WERE TRANSFERRED TO THE MURRAH BLDG. MONTHS BEFORE THE EXPLOSION. THE BUILDING WAS WIRED WITH C-4 EXPLOSIVES WEEKS BEFORE THE BLAST. THE RIDER TRUCK DID NOT HAVE ENOUGH EXPLOSIVE POWER TO BRING DOWN THE BUILDING. TIMOTHY V. ADMITTED HE WAS CIA AND HAD A MICROCHIP IN HIS BRAIN BEFORE HE WAS EXECUTED. HE TRULY WAS A PATSY JUST LIKE LEE HARVEY OSWALD OF THE JFK ASSASSINATION. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...