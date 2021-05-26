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LE PLAN GÉNOCIDAIRE D'HITLER APPLIQUÉ AU MONDE VIA LE PLAN COVID & FAUX VACCINS
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531 views • May 26, 2021
Entretien historique entre la rescapée de l'holocauste Vera Sherav et Reiner Fuellmich, avocat allemand qui a une expertise dans le domaine médical et a monté un groupe d’experts : le Corona Comité.
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