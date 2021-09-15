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Vaccine Victims, Multiple Symptoms, Many People Share Their Stories. Social Media Blocks Their Story
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325 views • September 15, 2021
Vaccine Victims share their stories. So many different symptoms. Many have eye problems, hearing problems, neurological problems, loss of taste, pain in many parts of bodies, sores all over their bodies, easy bruising, nosebleeds, bells palsy, various twitching, paralysis. And one common denominator is that the doctors are conveniently SO VERY CLUELESS as to what is happening. But don't worry... they will keep chasing symptoms looking for ways to beef up their medical billing claims. This is so sad on so many levels, especially how the corporate media says... "get the vaccine... it's safe and effective", my local radio and T.V. stations are pushing the jab like it's the greatest and safest thing you could possibly do. And that you are SELFISH if you don't get the jab.
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