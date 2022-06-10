BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Crater Earth and The Magic Reflection Pool (Part 1) [09.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
68 views • June 10, 2022

NOTICE YouTube Warning!

Video unavailable

This video contains content from NBC Universal, who has blocked it in your country (Denmark) on copyright grounds


Alpha waves in the human brain are between 6 and 8 hertz… All biological systems operate in the same frequency range. The human brain’s alpha waves function in this range and the electrical resonance of the earth is between 6 and 8 hertz. Thus, our entire biological system – the brain and the earth itself – work on the same frequencies. If we can control that resonate system electronically, we can directly control the entire mental system of humankind , Nikola Tesla.


The Crater Earth story is build on research of previous work so might be essential to watch the older videos first to get a better understanding of new videos. Time is now my friends to gain power over the electric magnetic universe.

--

Within the magic reflection pool we take a different look at its all yellow, orange is the new black and how to play red light/green light - how can we protect the energybody against saturNation in where the black body radiationfield or the nothing has set its eyes on the energybody - times of transformation have begun - with this new sequence of videos i want to sketch concepts of protecting the soul - lining out the reflection world within this crater - and finding a way out of here.


Please if you have just tuned into RM channel watch my previous videos as i build each video on top of older research - some understanding of red/blue shift and white/black body is needed to understand this complex video sequence.


In current MSM black projections the divine feminine and masculine energies are in a continues battle of separation overfeminizing both energies in which the parasites energy is aiming for everyone separated to ''come out of the closet'' = to unlock jack out of the box/locker to take over the energybody to manifest Tomorrowland.


Please stay tuned as this video will be onlined within next few days, my intention was to releash part 2 not to long after this one though the editing is taking me at least another month to complete - don't want you guys to wait that long - thank you all, there are many of you who tuned into RM ever since Wim shared the RASUS video - thanks for sticking around- love you all - i get a lot of good feedback and information to ignite new inspiration, to-get-there we find the way home.


Chris -RM-


Movieclips:

Dark City 1998

Onward 2020

Transformers: The Last Knight 2017

Predator 1987

At worlds End 2007

The Grey 2011

Madonna Superbowl 2012

Superbowl 2022

Gods of Egypt 2016

Moana 2016

Glass 2019


Music by:

Coldplay: Yellow

Nik Kershaw - The Riddle

The Smashing Pumpkins - The colour of your love

--

176 views Jun 9, 2022

Radiation Matters

3.45K subscribers

Joined Sep 8, 2020

99,465 views

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x12f9AXhkHY

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA/playlists

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA/channels

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVelOarc8pK65-gnpiMpDyA/about


https://rumble.com/c/c-631773

https://odysee.com/@RadiationMatters:3


Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy