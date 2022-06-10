Crater Earth and The Magic Reflection Pool (Part 1) [09.06.2022]

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Alpha waves in the human brain are between 6 and 8 hertz… All biological systems operate in the same frequency range. The human brain’s alpha waves function in this range and the electrical resonance of the earth is between 6 and 8 hertz. Thus, our entire biological system – the brain and the earth itself – work on the same frequencies. If we can control that resonate system electronically, we can directly control the entire mental system of humankind , Nikola Tesla.





The Crater Earth story is build on research of previous work so might be essential to watch the older videos first to get a better understanding of new videos. Time is now my friends to gain power over the electric magnetic universe.

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Within the magic reflection pool we take a different look at its all yellow, orange is the new black and how to play red light/green light - how can we protect the energybody against saturNation in where the black body radiationfield or the nothing has set its eyes on the energybody - times of transformation have begun - with this new sequence of videos i want to sketch concepts of protecting the soul - lining out the reflection world within this crater - and finding a way out of here.





Please if you have just tuned into RM channel watch my previous videos as i build each video on top of older research - some understanding of red/blue shift and white/black body is needed to understand this complex video sequence.





In current MSM black projections the divine feminine and masculine energies are in a continues battle of separation overfeminizing both energies in which the parasites energy is aiming for everyone separated to ''come out of the closet'' = to unlock jack out of the box/locker to take over the energybody to manifest Tomorrowland.





Please stay tuned as this video will be onlined within next few days, my intention was to releash part 2 not to long after this one though the editing is taking me at least another month to complete - don't want you guys to wait that long - thank you all, there are many of you who tuned into RM ever since Wim shared the RASUS video - thanks for sticking around- love you all - i get a lot of good feedback and information to ignite new inspiration, to-get-there we find the way home.





Chris -RM-





Movieclips:

Dark City 1998

Onward 2020

Transformers: The Last Knight 2017

Predator 1987

At worlds End 2007

The Grey 2011

Madonna Superbowl 2012

Superbowl 2022

Gods of Egypt 2016

Moana 2016

Glass 2019





Music by:

Coldplay: Yellow

Nik Kershaw - The Riddle

The Smashing Pumpkins - The colour of your love

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176 views Jun 9, 2022

Radiation Matters

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