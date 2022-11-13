Create New Account
Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Fest Sales Ends Low
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/519777

Summary：11/11/2022 For the first time, e-commerce giant Alibaba has not disclosed the final gross merchandise value of the 2022 Singles Day Shopping Festival after the event came to a close at Friday midnight. The company's profit margins are expected to suffer due to strict COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Chinese Communist Party.

Keywords
