Alibaba's Singles Day Shopping Fest Sales Ends Low

Summary：11/11/2022 For the first time, e-commerce giant Alibaba has not disclosed the final gross merchandise value of the 2022 Singles Day Shopping Festival after the event came to a close at Friday midnight. The company's profit margins are expected to suffer due to strict COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Chinese Communist Party.
