The Insanity Of The Populace - Idolizing & Serving The CORPORATE Globalist Crime Syndicate That USURPS & DESTROYS Their MISERABLE Lives. Rather than to serve it, the people must OVERTHROW it!

Swarm of US military helicopters take over London for Joe Biden's travel.

RAF STATION NORTHOLT July 8, 2023

A fleet of US military helicopters, with a police escort, take to the skies of London to practice transporting President Joe Biden as 'Marine One' during a visit to meet with King Charles on Monday.

During this flight, the US Marine Corps used the callsign 'Night Hawk One (and two)' with the US Army using 'Night Hawk 3 - 8' for the CH-47 Chinooks. The police helicopter is a Eurocopter EC-145 with the National Police Air Service.

Corporate lackey and globalist puppet servant Joe Biden is expected to meet the other corporate lackey and globalist servant "King" Charles III to congratulate him on his "coronation", before flying to Lithuania for the NATO globalist terrorist organization summit.