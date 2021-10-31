© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PURE EVIL: THE SATANIC PEDO CULT WANTS TO SHOOT THIS INTO KIDS -- Gemma O'Doherty
Follow
3
Share
Report
83 views • October 31, 2021
PURE EVIL: THE SATANIC PEDO CULT WANTS TO SHOOT THIS INTO KIDS -- Gemma O'Doherty
Love Gemma. She's a fighter. Keep up the great work Gemma!
Legendary Irish truth telling investigative journalist Gemma O'Doherty returns to SGT Report to expose the satanic global cabal and their evil depopulation plan as they now begin to move against our children with the toxic and deadly experimental Covid "vaccines".
"Tips of the PCR tests have Ethylene Oxide, nanoparticles, and thin, long black parasites, too.
Ethylene Oxide is highly toxic.
"mRNA poison drugs" are already produced in 2018... BEFORE the Wuhan virus PLANdemic.
At PFE, there are 11 board members who are Commy CHINA spies.
Tedros, the head of WHO, is also placed by Commy CHINA.
World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, a Rothschild, praises Xi Jinping as to Xi's way of controlling his "slaves." Today, Schwab is copying Xi to control the world's people... by FEAR and VIOLENCE.
"New World Order" = pure COMMUNISM = the world controlled by Satanic Jews... pedophiles... like James Alefantis, a Rothschild.
Karl Marx, a Rothschild, writes: The idea of Communism is based on Satanism.
(ck it all out; these are all public info." - Francis
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdTJg7sVsO72/
Love Gemma. She's a fighter. Keep up the great work Gemma!
Legendary Irish truth telling investigative journalist Gemma O'Doherty returns to SGT Report to expose the satanic global cabal and their evil depopulation plan as they now begin to move against our children with the toxic and deadly experimental Covid "vaccines".
"Tips of the PCR tests have Ethylene Oxide, nanoparticles, and thin, long black parasites, too.
Ethylene Oxide is highly toxic.
"mRNA poison drugs" are already produced in 2018... BEFORE the Wuhan virus PLANdemic.
At PFE, there are 11 board members who are Commy CHINA spies.
Tedros, the head of WHO, is also placed by Commy CHINA.
World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, a Rothschild, praises Xi Jinping as to Xi's way of controlling his "slaves." Today, Schwab is copying Xi to control the world's people... by FEAR and VIOLENCE.
"New World Order" = pure COMMUNISM = the world controlled by Satanic Jews... pedophiles... like James Alefantis, a Rothschild.
Karl Marx, a Rothschild, writes: The idea of Communism is based on Satanism.
(ck it all out; these are all public info." - Francis
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdTJg7sVsO72/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.