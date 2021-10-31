PURE EVIL: THE SATANIC PEDO CULT WANTS TO SHOOT THIS INTO KIDS -- Gemma O'Doherty

PURE EVIL: THE SATANIC PEDO CULT WANTS TO SHOOT THIS INTO KIDS -- Gemma O'DohertyLove Gemma. She's a fighter. Keep up the great work Gemma!Legendary Irish truth telling investigative journalist Gemma O'Doherty returns to SGT Report to expose the satanic global cabal and their evil depopulation plan as they now begin to move against our children with the toxic and deadly experimental Covid "vaccines"."Tips of the PCR tests have Ethylene Oxide, nanoparticles, and thin, long black parasites, too.Ethylene Oxide is highly toxic."mRNA poison drugs" are already produced in 2018... BEFORE the Wuhan virus PLANdemic.At PFE, there are 11 board members who are Commy CHINA spies.Tedros, the head of WHO, is also placed by Commy CHINA.World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, a Rothschild, praises Xi Jinping as to Xi's way of controlling his "slaves." Today, Schwab is copying Xi to control the world's people... by FEAR and VIOLENCE."New World Order" = pure COMMUNISM = the world controlled by Satanic Jews... pedophiles... like James Alefantis, a Rothschild.Karl Marx, a Rothschild, writes: The idea of Communism is based on Satanism.(ck it all out; these are all public info." - Francissource: