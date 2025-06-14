The Cirucci Team is Flipping Tables with Special Guests NinjaAlex420 and DoeNut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-06-13 Three Alexes
Topic list:
* The eschatology of Jesuits and Freemasons.
* What it means to be a “jesuit” or a “Jesuit”.
* JCVD
* Jesuits in China
* Matteo Ricci S.J., China’s creator of “new” reality.
* “Luigi” Prospero Taparelli dʹAzeglio, Godfather of “Social Justice”.
* Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.
* “Art of War”, Frederick Tupper Saussy III and “Rulers of Evil”.
* The four empires (really, five) of Daniel 2 and 7.
* George Washington
* The Templars and “Friday the 13th”
* Sun worshippers.
* Dwight Eisenhower
* The Schofield Bible
* The LA riots.
* The Bilderberg Group and Peter Theil.
* Jesuits pretending to be Jews.
* Superior General Peter Hans Kolvenbach, dead Marines in Beirut and Ronald Reagan the tool of Rome.
* Wesley Clark
* Mark Zuckerberg and “social networking”.
* Jack the Ripper
* Keenan Wynn, Tyrone Power and Basil Rathbone
* Naomi Wolf: “Hospitals kill people.”
* “Jimmy” Savile and Cardinal George Pell
* The “Gaza incursion”, Boulder Egyptian firebombing and Benghazi.
* Banking and usury.
* Jesuits, Corsica, Napoleon Bonaparte and the Rothschilds.
* Vaccination, viruses and Big Pharma gate-keepers.
* Joseph Stalin, Mao tse Dung and Hong Kong democracy.
* The U.S.S. Liberty
