Ex-CIA officer: No peace possible with Israel's extremist government

🗣 "It's the most extreme right-wing government in the history of Israel," John Kiriakou says, pointing out that two Israeli ministers have felony convictions for anti-Muslim hate crimes. "There's no possible way that there can be a lasting peace."

Kiriakou notes that in 1991, the Saudis were ready to build infrastructure in Gaza, but Israel said "absolutely never." This led to the pre-war reality of Gazans receiving only "five hours of water" and a few hours of electricity per day.

💬 "What was it Martin Luther King said? ‘Never underestimate a man's desire to be free’... But we should also not underestimate the Israelis' desire for a biblical greater Israel," he concludes.

Adding:

Cartel de los Soles: from 80s CIA asset to US pretext for war

👉 The State Department has slapped a ‘foreign terrorist organization’ label on the ‘Cartel of the Suns’, claiming it’s “headed by Nicolas Maduro” and is “responsible for terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe.”

🌏 Caracas rejected Washington’s “new and ridiculous lie,” saying the ‘Cartel’ doesn’t exist, and that the designation is designed “to justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela.”

🌏 But don’t take the Venezuelan government’s word for it.

➡️ Former State Department lawyer Brian Finucane says the ‘Cartel’ is a “non-thing,” and that the designation is another step in US “efforts to cloak a regime change operation in the guise of counternarcotics”

➡️ “They know it doesn’t exist,” Venezuela-based Latin America expert Phil Gunson says. “It’s a journalistic expression created to refer to the involvement of Venezuelan authorities in drug trafficking”

➡️ The pejorative dates back to decades, referring to armed forces officers who made money from drug smuggling while Venezuela was a US ally. The name is a reference to the sun insignia on senior officers’ uniforms, Gunson explained

➡️ In 1993, 60 Minutes blew the lid off the ‘Cartel’s’ activities, exposing corrupt Venezuelan National Guard generals’ cooperation with the CIA to smuggle drugs to the US and torpedo DEA enforcement

➡️ Colombian President Gustavo Petro has dubbed the modern-day ‘cartel’ label a “fictitious excuse” used “to topple governments that do not obey,” stressing that any passage of Colombian drugs through Venezuela is controlled by a “drug trafficking junta” whose “bosses live in Europe and the Middle East”

➡️ Venezuelan Congresswoman Blanca Eekhout says over the last year alone, Caracas seized 490 aircraft and 94 vessels used for drug smuggling

➡️ A DEA report in March said 84% of the cocaine seized in the US originates in Colombia, with the rest coming from Peru and Bolivia. Venezuela wasn’t even listed as a source





