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Kate Shemirani: Induction To Stem Cells & GHKCu - The Anti-Aging Peptide
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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120 views • September 02, 2023

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about copper peptides and stem cells in the body. She features LifeWave non-transdermal patches which, when applied to the body, use the body's own infrared light to stimulate copper peptides which trigger dormant stem cells in the body to repair and rejuvenate the body.

⁠https://lifewave.com/kateshemirani⁠

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red pillstem cellscopperanti aginglifewavepeptideskate shemiranighkcu
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