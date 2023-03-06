Liz Gunn Address to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

3:09 Liz Gunn - Letter to the REAL Jacinda Ardern
:56 Jacinda Adern Her Endless Psychopathic Lies
:26 Jacinda Adern Finally Admits to Fear Propaganda
1:13 NZ PM Horse Face Adern
4 clips, 5:45--videos can be viewed in their totality within links listed below:
I. Liz Gunn - Letter to the REAL Jacinda Ardern
https://rumble.com/v2bjgnj-liz-gunn-letter-to-the-real-jacinda-ardern.html
II. JACINDA ADERN & HER ENDLESS PSYCHOPATHIC LIES RECORDED FOR HISTORY
First published at 00:47 UTC on January 1st, 2023.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J3zkSokZcsw5/
III. JACINDA ADERN FINALLY ADMITS TO FEAR PROPAGANDA
First published at 19:47 UTC on March 12th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGbCKQh28kFg/
IV. NZ PM HORSE FACE ADERN
First published at 03:02 UTC on August 27th, 2022.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1I99whp0iOQO/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.