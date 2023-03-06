Create New Account
Liz Gunn Address to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
3:09 Liz Gunn - Letter to the REAL Jacinda Ardern

:56 Jacinda Adern Her Endless Psychopathic Lies

:26 Jacinda Adern Finally Admits to Fear Propaganda

1:13 NZ PM Horse Face Adern

4 clips, 5:45--videos can be viewed in their totality within links listed below:

I. Liz Gunn - Letter to the REAL Jacinda Ardern

https://rumble.com/v2bjgnj-liz-gunn-letter-to-the-real-jacinda-ardern.html

II. JACINDA ADERN & HER ENDLESS PSYCHOPATHIC LIES RECORDED FOR HISTORY

First published at 00:47 UTC on January 1st, 2023.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J3zkSokZcsw5/

III. JACINDA ADERN FINALLY ADMITS TO FEAR PROPAGANDA

First published at 19:47 UTC on March 12th, 2021.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGbCKQh28kFg/

IV. NZ PM HORSE FACE ADERN

First published at 03:02 UTC on August 27th, 2022.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1I99whp0iOQO/

Keywords
murderermassardern

