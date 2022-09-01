At our recent press conference, Texas Sheriff Scott Williams tells a short story about being asked to attend Sheriff training and he agreed. Then he started looking into what he signed up for and thought "What did I get myself into?"

Listen in to hear how Sheriff Williams became a "Born-Again Sheriff" and share this email with friends and family!

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