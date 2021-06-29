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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1641 - Frank Borsotti - 2nd Report on the crime
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1 view • June 29, 2021
Frank was leaving a Jack in the Box after picking up lunch for his wife of 40 years, when he saw a car blocking his pickup truck from leaving. He waved the driver off, before returning to his truck. Berryman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and began arguing with Frank. He then punched Frank once, before getting back into the car and fleeing the scene. Frank was taken to the hospital, where he died.
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